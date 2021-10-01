Crews respond to house fire near Campostella area of Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters said they saw smoke coming from the front porch of the home located in the 1400 block of Seaboard Ave.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One family was able to return to their home after it accidentally caught on fire Sunday morning.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it responded to a call on Sunday, Jan. 10 at 8:44 a.m. about a house fire that happened in the 1400 block of Seaboard Avenue. This was closer to the Campostella area of the city.

Firefighters of Engine 1 arrived within four minutes and they said they saw smoke coming from the front porch of the house. The residents of the home had already evacuated prior to their arrival.

The fire was only on the front porch and was extinguished at 8:56 a.m., according to firefighters.