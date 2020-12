Citizens driving by the home noticed the vacant house was on fire and immediately called 911, fire officials said. No injuries were reported.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Fire crews responded to a fire that damaged a vacant house Wednesday morning. That's off of Campostella Road.

The fire was reported sometime around 5:52 a.m. in the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue.

Citizens driving by the home noticed the vacant house was on fire and immediately called 911, fire officials said.

There were no injuries reported. The fire was out by 6:32 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.