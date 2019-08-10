CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Part of Kempsville Road in Chesapeake will be closed as crews begin restoration work to following sewage leak at a retention pond nearby.

The two left lanes of Kempsville Road going westbound, heading toward Battlefield Blvd., will be closed from Clearfield Avenue to the underpass on the nights of Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure will help accommodate crews as they work overnight.

The road work is being conducted after more than 100,000 gallons of sewage leaked after a sanitary sewer force main failure. HRSD crews believe a small amount of diluted sewage may have reached the intercoastal waterway near Great Bridge Lock Park.

During the overnight work, one lane of traffic will remain open on Kempsville Rd. westbound and the center lane will reopen to traffic during the day for commute and rush-hour traffic.

The work could be rescheduled if weather conditions change. Scattered showers are set to impact the region for the next couple of days, but crews haven't advised that this will impact work.

Neighbor Jim Clark said that there aren’t a lot of alternate routes to take now that the Centerville Turnpike Bridge is closed and lanes are closed due to the sewage spill.

“There’s no way really to back yourself out towards Battlefield or work through over to Clearfield,” said Clark.

Assistant Director of Chesapeake Public Works, Earl Sorey said that the best alternate route drivers should take is Battlefield boulevard.

“Battlefield boulevard is always an option, it’s kind of one of those things where you should check your apps and look for where those hot spots are and make your way around those. Also, please understand that there are going to be some delays. So, if you can avoid the area and if you can travel during off-peak times, we certainly ask that you do that as well,” said Sorey.