Chesapeake

Crumbl Cookies opens in Chesapeake Friday

The store will be located at 1412 Greenbrier Parkway.
Credit: Crumbl Cookies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Another sweet spot is coming to Chesapeake with the opening of Crumbl Cookies on Friday.

The store will be located at 1412 Greenbrier Parkway, and be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the week and 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

During the grand opening week, the menu will have six of the company's more than 200 weekly rotating flavors, including milk chocolate chip. Other specialty flavors include cornbread, cookies and cream, s'mores, key lime pie, and peppermint bark.

The store will start out with in-person orders during the first five business days of the grand opening. 

Starting July 19, delivery, curbside pickup, and catering will be available via the Crumbl app or on Crumbl's website.

