NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Plane Pull Team won its 14th consecutive Dulles Day Plane Pull for Special Olympics Virginia, a spokesperson for the department said Saturday.

The 25-person team pulled a FedEx Airbus 12 feet in 5.6 seconds, faster than any other team, to win this year's title.