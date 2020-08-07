Cuffee Community Center in Chesapeake offering free COVID-19 testing

The event will provide nasal-swab tests for up to 400 participants. Those who are symptom-free are encouraged to test.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — South Norfolk residents can get free COVID-19 testing at the Cuffee Community Center on Friday, July 10.

The testing event aims to reach the underserved communities in Chesapeake and help stop the spread of COVID-19 with awareness and education about how to prevent contracting it.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare, the Urban League of Hampton Roads, the Virginia Office Of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the Chesapeake Health Department, Buffalow Family & Friends, the South Norfolk community of churches and the Chesapeake Redevelopment and Housing Authority are working together to provide free COVID-19 testing to at-risk members of the community, according to a news release.

The community testing event will occur at 2019 Windy Road on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will provide nasal-swab tests for up to 400 participants.

Those who are symptom-free are encouraged to test. Results will be delivered confidentially in approximately 48 hours.

Participants will receive food boxes, hand sanitizer, face masks, and other items through partnerships with the Southeastern Virginia Food Bank, Chesapeake Office of Emergency Management, the Governor’s office and other organizations.

Tests and supplies will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.