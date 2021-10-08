Woman killed in crash on Battlefield Blvd. in Chesapeake

Police said southbound lanes of Battlefield Blvd. are closed as they investigate.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — All southbound lanes on Battlefield Blvd. between Knell's Ridge Blvd. and Medical Pkwy. were closed Friday night after a car hit a pedestrian, Chesapeake police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Battlefield Blvd.

Police said a woman was hit by a car in the area and was killed on impact. Her age and identity have not been released.

All parties remained on scene following the accident and officials said there are no charges pending at this time.

Investigators are still on the scene as of 11:30 p.m.