x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Chesapeake

Death investigation underway after Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the backseat

A caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the backseat.

Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.

The caller gave police a description of the car, along with a license plate number.

Then, officers stopped the car in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard North. That's right near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

CPD said officers found a man in the backseat of the car, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe there's no threat to the community.

The death is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smartphone on the P3TIPS APP 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Chesapeake officer faces felony forgery charges

Before You Leave, Check This Out