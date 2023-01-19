Death investigation underway after Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the backseat

A caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the backseat.

Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.

The caller gave police a description of the car, along with a license plate number.

Then, officers stopped the car in the 700 block of Battlefield Boulevard North. That's right near Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

CPD said officers found a man in the backseat of the car, dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe there's no threat to the community.