Deep Creek Bridge is getting a $60M update to improve traffic flow

The two-lane bridge will be extended to five lanes, and will take several years to complete.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One of Hampton Roads' oldest bridges is getting a multi-million dollar update.

Chesapeake city leaders broke ground on the $60 million "Deep Creek Bridge Replacement Project," which will extend the small bridge from two lanes to five lanes.

It's welcome news to many who live in the Chesapeake community and are consistently frustrated by the traffic.

"I hate this bridge, everyone hates this bridge," said Jade Powell, a Chesapeake native. "If you take the bridge, it will take you an hour or more just to get over."

Built in 1934 at a cost of $64,000, the Deep Creek Bridge is a federally owned and operated two-lane bridge that crosses the Dismal Swamp Canal and Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway at U.S. Route 17 in Chesapeake’s Deep Creek community.

Walt Trinkala is the project manager and told 13News Now it has taken decades to secure the funds necessary to improve the bridge.

"This project was initially authorized at 37.2 million, but we got it back re-authorized close to 60 million," said Trinkala. "There have been a lot of challenges, but we have persevered."

Trinkala said replacing the bridge will improve the heavy traffic the area sees daily. Approximately 32,000 drivers cross Deep Creek Bridge every day.

"It's honestly horrible," said Emma Brewer, who has lived in the area for 16 years. "You will see traffic get backed up for miles on each side, just because of this bridge alone."

The new bridge will be 144 feet long and 60 feet wide. It will be built 100 feet south of where the existing bridge stands.