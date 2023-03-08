Work begins on replacing Chesapeake's Deep Creek Bridge

The first of seven phases of a long-awaited infrastructure project is underway in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Efforts to replace Deep Creek Bridge are decades in the making.

Drivers should also note some changes to traffic patterns in the surrounding area are possible.

"I drive across pretty much daily," said Frankie Johnson, a Chesapeake resident.

On any given day, tens of thousands of people go over the 89-year-old structure.

"It definitely, certain times of day, gets high in traffic," said Chesapeake resident Jordan Weare.

A highly-anticipated bridge replacement project is expected to improve traffic flow.

Phillip Abbott with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers told 13News Now the project is currently in Phase 1. It is expected to last the next six to seven months.

"We work on getting construction of the materials, the equipment order, going through work plans," said Abbott. "We also do utility work and some changes to the traffic."

Abbott said there will be minor traffic impacts, either as needed or at night, on the side of Moses Grandy Trail.

The biggest change to traffic, Abbott noted, is the reduction from four to two southbound lanes of George Washington Highway North near Old Mill Road. Drivers will only see a left-turn lane to hop onto Deep Creek Bridge and a shared straight and right-turn lane onto Old Mill Road.

Abbott warned this change is not going to last the entire duration of Phase 1.

"You'll experience different changes as well through the other phases, but that will be the first big notice that we're present, we're doing work, things are moving, we're building a bridge," said Abbott.

Eventually, the new bridge will have five lanes instead of two.

"Some extra lanes would be nice to have," said Johnson. "The infrastructure needs to grow with the population as well."

People we spoke with think the project is worth the wait.

"There's going to be more and more people coming to the area, the infrastructure needs to grow with the population as well," Weare added.

At no point will the bridge close while construction is happening, Chesapeake city leaders said.

This entire effort is expected to cost roughly $60 million. Engineers aim to complete the project in 2026.