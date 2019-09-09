CHESAPEAKE, Va. — After a storm like Hurricane Dorian hits, the clock starts ticking.

Robb Briadwood is the Deputy Coordinator of Emergency Management in the City of Chesapeake. He said after any natural disaster cities and states must report the amount of damage to the federal government.

That's how they determine if the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will provide the area with financial help.

“Every locality participates in that,” said Braidwood.

That’s why the City of Chesapeake is asking its citizens to let them know where Dorian caused damage.

Cities in Virginia generally have three days to report it to the state in an ‘Initial Damage Assessment.’

Then, Braidwood said, if there are about $875,000 of damage the federal government can help in the form of a “Presidential Disaster Declaration,” which means the city would get money to help the community make repairs.

“It’s that assistance that goes to citizens that might not have financial resources,” said Braidwood. “So, it’s really important that we capture all of the damages that happen in the city so people can get the help they need.”

In Chesapeake, reporting the damage is a two-step process.

On the City’s side, they need to look at public bridges, tunnels, and city facilities for damage.

On the private side, its people’s responsibility to check private property like houses or businesses.

Officials for the city of Chesapeake said people have two ways to let them know what damage they’ve got to their property. One way is to call: 757-382-2489 ‘3-8-2- CITY’ or by filing a form on the city’s website.

A city inspector will then go to look at the damage in person and add it to their data. It takes about thirty days to receive any FEMA assistance if there’s enough damage.

Braidwood believes Chesapeake doesn't have enough damage to receive financial help from FEMA. Regardless, he said it’s a positive habit for citizens of Chesapeake to get used to.

“Every storm this is going to be a process they’re going to have to participate in. So, when the big one does come they’re familiar with the process,” said Braidwood.

Even though every locality participates, Dorian didn’t hit all parts of Hampton Roads the same. So, he said some cities might not ask the citizens to report damage from Dorian if the city went unscathed.

“[City officials] might have said ‘hey we didn’t get any winds we haven’t seen any damage to any property so we’re good."