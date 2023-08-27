Two people displaced, dog killed in house fire in Chesapeake

A spokesperson said the residents got out on their own and credited working smoke detectors with alerting them to the fire.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A house fire in Chesapeake has resulted in a dog being killed and two people having to find another place to stay.

According to a spokesperson for the Chesapeake Fire Department, their emergency dispatch received a notification at around 6:20 a.m. reporting a fire alarm going off in a home on Knight Rd in the Camelot section of the City, not far from Deep Creek Blvd.

When the first fire units arrived on the scene, they saw heavy smoke pouring from a two-story house, prompting them to contact their dispatch center and upgrade the call to being a residential structure fire, prompting a full response.

The spokesperson said that the fire was brought under control just after 7 a.m. It destroyed an attached garage, as well as most of the first floor of the home, leaving it uninhabitable. The residents are being assisted by the Red Cross in finding another place to stay.

