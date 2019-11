CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire at a Chesapeake apartment only caused minor damage on Sunday morning.

Chesapeake fire officials said crews responded around 7:24 a.m. to the 1000 block of Thrive Place in Deep Creek.

Fire crews found a fire in the bedroom in an apartment. The resident wasn't home but a dog was safely rescued.

The resident will be able to stay in the apartment since the damage was minor.