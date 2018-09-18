Dollar Tree said Tuesday that it offered 700 associates to Chesapeake as part of its integration of Family Dollar into the company. Dollar Tree is consolidating store support centers in Matthews, N.C. and Chesapeake into the company's new office tower in Summit Pointe in Chesapeake.

Dollar Tree's Chief Executive Officer Gary Philbin said, "By bringing our teams together into one location, we will further improve our ability to support our stores more effectively through enhanced collaboration, communication and teamwork. The completion of our expanded headquarters in Virginia will facilitate the most important phase of the integration and we are excited about the opportunities ahead for the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners."

Chesapeake-based Dollar Tree completed its acquisition of Family Dollar in 2015.

The company expected the store support center consolidation to be completed by Fall 2019. Although the Family Dollar headquarters facility in Matthews, North Carolina will be closed, the distribution center in Matthews will remain open to serve Family Dollar stores.

Besides its offer to relocate the 700 employees, Dollar Tree will provide job transition benefits and outplacement services to all affected associates.

