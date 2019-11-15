CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Dollar Tree is under fire from the Food and Drug Administration after receiving a warning letter that said the Chesapeake-based retailer received "potentially unsafe" over-the-counter drugs from foreign manufacturers who have violated federal law.

The warning relates to Dollar Tree's "Assured" brand over-the-counter drugs, along with other drug products the FDA says were sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

"Concerned, especially because there’s a lot of people who get it for themselves and you don’t even know if they're using it for their children," said customer Daliyah Caban.

RELATED: FDA issues warning to Dollar Tree for receiving 'potentially unsafe drugs'

In the letter, the FDA specified acne treatment pads that failed to get tested for objectionable microorganisms. The FDA also said Dollar Tree’s “Assured" brand over-the-counter drugs and other drug products are not tested for pathogens and quality.

"You don’t want to be taking bad drugs so they should screen a little bit better than they do," said customer C.V. Young.

The FDA claims Dollar Tree was made aware when it sent the warning letters to these manufacturers and that it requested the retailer "implement a system to ensure that they do not import adulterated drugs."

In response, Dollar Tree issued this statement:

We are committed to our customers’ safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers’ products are safe. Each of the items referenced in the report are topical, and not ingestible, products. As always, we are cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We plan to meet with the FDA in the near future and expect that our plans will satisfy their requirements in all regards.

The FDA is requiring Dollar Tree to provide a detailed plan within the next 15 days, outlining how the company will make sure it doesn’t receive or sell these drugs moving forward.

RELATED: Five Below starts selling items more than $5