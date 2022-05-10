Dominion Energy looks to weatherize 40 homes to celebrate 40 years of its EnergyShare program

It’s all part of Dominion’s EnergyShare program, which is celebrating 40 years of helping people save on their energy bills.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — George Cherry and his wife have lived in their Chesapeake home for almost 30 years. On Wednesday, they got a home makeover.

“This is something you’d have to sit back and save up for three or five years," Cherry said.

With fall and winter on the horizon, volunteers with Dominion Energy are adding insulation and needed improvements, along with landscaping.

“It’s a blessing. I don’t know what to say. I’m just glad y’all are helping me,” he said.

“We are committed to weatherizing 40 homes in a 40-day window,” said Nikki Taylor, Dominion's EnergyShare program manager.

Cherry, a retired veteran and cancer survivor, said the gesture saves him thousands of dollars.

“I’m retired. On one check. This is a bucket list for me,” said Cherry.

He and his wife of 44 years have weathered many storms in this home, and now their home is ready to weather more.

“I’d like to thank everybody again. Y’all’s a blessing. You know all y’all a blessing for me," said Cherry.

The Dominion EnergyShare program offers bill assistance, free energy efficiency upgrades, and outreach and education.