Donations pouring in for families of Chesapeake Walmart shooting victims

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Support for the families impacted by the deadly Walmart shooting in Chesapeake is growing.

The city partnered with a nonprofit organization to accept donations. Over the last two weeks, the total raised went from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Every donation means the victims and their families are going to get the help they need.

“Because a lot of these families not only have medical bills but funeral bills as well...” said The Planning Council President and CEO Jo Ann Short.

The Planning Council is a Norfolk nonprofit organization focused on improving the quality of life for people and communities. The nonprofit partnered with the City of Chesapeake to create a website for people to donate to the families of the victims.

The website started just two weeks ago and has gone from $500.00 in donations to $43,000 in donations.

“To date, we have about $2,000 from individuals who are giving smaller gifts. Still quite meaningful and we have one large organization that gave $16,000. We have another large organization that gave us $25,000,” said Short.

STIHL Inc. donated the $25,000. The company’s president, Terry Horan, sent the following statement:

“As a member of the Hampton Roads community, the STIHL Inc. team was deeply affected by the tragedy at the Chesapeake Walmart last month and felt compelled to support our neighbors through The Planning Council’s efforts to raise money to help the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. It is our hope that our donation can, in some small way, ease their burdens, especially during the holiday season."