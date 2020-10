About 95 Dominion Energy customers are without power after a downed pole due to a vehicle accident. Rokeby Avenue is closed between Laurel Avenue until 12:30 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake officials said Rokeby Avenue is closed between Laurel Avenue after a power pole was knocked down.

Dominion Energy's outage map says about 95 customers are without power.

Crews are still assessing the damage, The map says the outage cause is due to a vehicle accident.

The road is expected to reopen around 12:30 p.m.