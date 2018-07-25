CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — In Chesapeake, 39 basset hounds were removed from a home after police say people reported they could smell urine and feces from the street.

Police tell 13News Now they seized the dogs Sunday on Willow Avenue, in the Norfolk Highlands neighborhood.

Officers took the dogs to Chesapeake Animal Services for care. Some of the animals have already been adopted.

Police expect to charge the owner with several counts of failing to provide proper care for the dogs.

Basset hounds that are available for adoption, along with other animals, can be found on the City of Chesapeake's website.

