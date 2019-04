CHESAPEAKE, Va. — DriveERT will be handing out pre-loaded E-ZPasses on Thursday, April 25 in Chesapeake.

The transponders will have $35 already loaded into them. Residents who do not have an E-ZPass are welcome to pick one up form 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dr. Clarence Cuffee Community Center located at 2019 Windy Road in Chesapeake.

This event was originally scheduled for Tuesday, April 16, but it was canceled.

