CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A driver was ejected from a vehicle after went off the road and flipped over Sunday morning, Chesapeake police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 3:46 a.m. in the 500 block of Centerville Turnpike South.

The green sedan flipped over after it went off the road. The driver was thrown from the car and died at the scene, police said.

The driver hasn't been identified by police.

The Chesapeake Police Department CRASH Team is investigating the incident.

Centerville Turnpike South was shut down in both directions from Winfall Drive to Blue Ridge Road but is now reopened.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages.

