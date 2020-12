Officers said the rollback tow truck was trying to cross the tracks when it was hit by a train in the 2900 block of Yadkin Road.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The driver of a rollback tow truck was sent to the hospital after the truck was hit by a train Monday morning.

The call came in around 10:56 a.m. of an accident in the 2900 block of Yadkin Road. That's off of George Washington Hwy North.

Officers said the rollback tow truck was trying to cross the tracks when it was hit by a train.

The truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.