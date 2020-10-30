Driver killed in high-speed crash in Virginia Beach

Jashion Jameel Brooks, 24, was killed instantly after losing control of his SUV. Virginia State Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 24-year-old man died after he lost control of his SUV as Virginia State Troopers tried to pull him over Friday morning.

It was around 12:48 a.m. when a Trooper was conducting stationary radar on Interstate 64 near the Chesapeake-Virginia Beach line.

The Trooper detected a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander going 87 mph in a 60 mph speed zone.

The Trooper could see that the SUV was driving erratically and tried to pull it over, but the driver would not stop.

As the driver exited the Indian River Road east exit, he hit several curbs and then turned on Regent Drive.

He lost control of the SUV and it overturned. Jashion Jameel Brooks, of Virginia Beach, was killed instantly.

Brooks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. State Police said alcohol also played a contributing factor.