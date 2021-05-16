Driver killed in vehicle crash, following pursuit with police near Campostella Rd. area in Chesapeake

Chesapeake police said they believe the driver who crashed into a pole near Seaboard Avenue after leading them on a short pursuit, may have been under the influence.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating an overnight vehicle crash that killed an individual in the Campostella Road section of town.

Chesapeake police said they spotted a vehicle Sunday, May 16, around 2:14 a.m. at the crossing of Berkley Avenue and Campostella Road. The person was seen driving carelessly.

Police said they watched the vehicle for a short time until they attempted to conduct a traffic stop by the intersection of Liberty Street and Old Atlantic Ave. Officers believe the driver was under the influence.

It was during the initiated traffic stop that the driver refused to stop the vehicle and sped off. The individual was then followed by police down Old Atlantic Ave, and then Ohio Street.

The vehicle was traveling at an increased rate of speed and officers slowed down. They were no longer able to see the vehicle at that point.

According to authorities, the vehicle went across the railroad tracks on Chesapeake Avenue and crashed into a pole in the area near Seaboard Ave. The person driving the vehicle died there on impact.

Officers are investigating the crash at this time.