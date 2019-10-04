CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say they're searching for the person who led them on a chase through two cities.

The pursuit started just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on Campostella Road in Chesapeake, when police tried to stop a possibly stolen vehicle.

The driver of that car kept going and briefly entered Virginia Beach.

The driver then went back into Chesapeake, stopping near Kempsville Road and Volvo Parkway and running away on foot.

We're told the entire chase lasted about four minutes.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.