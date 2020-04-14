Driver recounts being rescued from tractor-trailer hanging 70 feet above the Elizabeth River

New video shows the dramatic rescue of a truck driver, dangling 70 feet over the Elizabeth River. A firefighter battled strong winds to save the man.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — This accident and rescue happened early Monday morning, after up to 60 mile-per-hour winds pushed Wayne Boone’s tractor-trailer off the path of I-64 West on the High Rise Bridge.

Three firefighting stations and other first responders rushed to Boone’s rescue, as he sat inside this vehicle.

Crews lowered Chesapeake firefighter Justin Beazley on a rope, as he worked through strong winds blowing a mix of water and diesel fuel at them, to help Boone into a harness.

“I was struggling, trying to get the harness on and being careful not to step on the windshield so I wouldn’t fall through, and as I was looking down trying to get my feet right off the windshield, I could see all the people down below,” said Boone.

Boone said his work vehicle was empty at the time the wind pushed it over, so even for an experienced employee, driving slowly like he was couldn’t stop this accident.

“And I couldn’t control anything,” said Boone.

Boone said hearing Beazley’s calm words during the rescue, made all the difference in this moment when he felt like giving up.

“He encouraged me to keep fighting. 'Come on, you can do it,' you know,” said Boone.

In all, it took about an hour and a half to rescue Boone. His mother, Barbara, said it felt longer.

“My God, you know I didn’t, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t even believe it,” she said.

Now the entire Boone family said they’re grateful to the first responders and firefighter Beazley, who risked their lives to save his.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Barbara Boone.

“I’m gonna tell you something, he was just the best, you know. I’ve got to take my hat off to them, the firefighters,” said Wayne Boone.