Driver seriously injured after being in single-vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway

Chesapeake police said a rollover crash happened on the Chesapeake Expressway near the Hillcrest Parkway exit Saturday morning. The driver was seriously hurt.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Detectives are investigating a crash that left one person seriously hurt on the Chesapeake Expressway Saturday morning.

The Chesapeake Police Department and Chesapeake Fire Department were called on Saturday, May 29 around 5:51 a.m. about a single-vehicle crash that happened on the freeway near the Hillcrest Parkway exit.

Police said the vehicle was driving northbound on the expressway and went into the median, then rolled over.

According to the officers, the driver of the vehicle was ejected and immediately taken to the hospital. The individual is suffering from serious injuries.

The area where the crash happened is currently down to one lane for northbound traffic. This is happening as the Chesapeake Police Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate what caused the crash.