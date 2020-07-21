Teen shot in Chesapeake, police search for suspects

A 13-year-old boy was hurt when a car drove by and someone inside shot him at Dunedin Park on Monday night.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A teenage boy is recovering after he was shot in Chesapeake on Monday night, police said.

The shooting happened at Dunedin Park around 8:43 p.m. A 13-year-old boy had been near the basketball courts when he was shot once.

Witnesses told police the shooter had been inside a silver sedan, possibly a Honda, with dark tinted windows.

The first officers to arrive provided first-aid for the boy, who was then taken to a local hospital. He's expected to be OK.

There is no other information about a possible motive or suspects at this time.