Eddie's Chesapeake Bay Crabhouse to deliver more than 2,000 meals to those in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The owner of Eddie's Chesapeake Bay Crabhouse will deliver more than 2,000 meals to those in need in the community.

The meals will be distributed Sunday. The South Norfolk restaurant is owned by Sharon Johnson-Clayton.

Clayton's son Eddie will also be helping in delivering the meals to those in need.

The restaurant is one of many Black-owned businesses and locally owned restaurants that have been hit hard this year due to the pandemic.

The restaurant is participating in the online effort #PlatingChange. The program was kickstarted by Marcus Lemonis as a way to help those with food insecurity and also support local restaurants across the country. The Lemon-AID Foundation donated $1 million to the program.

According to a news release, several churches have offered to be distribution sites for these hot meals and other organizations have engaged by offering volunteers to hand out the meals.