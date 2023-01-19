Animals of all kinds coming to Chesapeake for 'Exoticon'

From dogs, cats and hamsters to ball pythons, sugar gliders and monkeys, Exoticon Exotic Pet Expo is an event for every kind of animal enthusiast.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If puppies and kittens don't do anything for you, you might try finding the perfect pet at Exoticon in Chesapeake this weekend.

The exotic pet expo will showcase a wide variety of animals, many of which aren't sold at your typical pet store. You'll find reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, mammals and more!

Or, if you already have an exotic pet, you'll find all sorts of food and supplies.

Tony Lee, a spokesman for the event, stopped by 13News Now on Thursday and talked about the expo and how it got started.

Initially, Exoticon was a reptile expo for the Hampton Roads area, but it has grown into an event that draws all types of pets from top breeders across the country, as well as many exotic animal vendors and educators.

From dogs, cats and hamsters to ball pythons, sugar gliders and monkeys, Tony Lee, a spokesman for the event, says it's for every kind of animal enthusiast.

Exoticon Exotic Pet Expo is happening at the Chesapeake Conference Center this Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 21-22, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.