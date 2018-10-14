CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A house in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake was destroyed by fire after a gas explosion Sunday, injuring nine people.

According to a fire department spokesperson, it happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of Lofurno Road, near the intersection of S. Military Highway and George Washington Highway. The fire was so intense that it ignited trees in the yard and caused damage to an adjacent home.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control by 6:30 and worked with the gas and power company to make sure the scene was safe until the fire was fully extinguished shortly before 9 p.m.

We're told that two residents were transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition, and that two firefighters and another person on scene were transported to Chesapeake General Hospital in stable condition. We're also told that four more people on the scene were treated for injuries, but not transported.

Next-door neighbor Joseph Gandia described it as sounding like a bomb when the home exploded. Gandia said the explosion caused his own home catch on fire, so he got his family out, and then ran to his neighbors’ home.

“I couldn’t watch her die and buried under that stuff. She sits in her recliner all day, and everything was on top of her, and I had to pull like this big piece of roof off of her that was on fire, and we finally got in there and I was able to start moving rubble off of her,” said Gandia. After pulling the woman out, Gandia said he went back to get her husband from the flames.

“The fire was so intense, like there was like really nothing you could do to try and get to the back. I love them. I can’t believe what I saw today, my whole house caught on fire, their house blew up... it was a lot to swallow,” said Gandia.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. The Red Cross is helping Gandia and his family with living arrangements. But for now, Gandia is just happy he was there at the right time.

“But you know it’s just one of those things where you don’t even think about it. If someone needs your help you help them,” said Gandia.

