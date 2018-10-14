CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A house in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake was completely destroyed by fire after a gas explosion, and several people were injured.

According to a fire department spokesperson, this was reported at around 5:45 p.m., and happened in the 2500 block of Lofurno Road, near the intersection of S. Military Highway and George Washington Highway. The fire was so intense that it ignited trees in the yard and caused damage to an adjacent home.

We're told that two residents of the house have been transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in critical condition, and that one firefighter and other person on scene were transported to Chesapeake General Hospital, both in stable condition. We're also told that two people on the scene were treated for injuries, but not transported.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

We're working to gather more information. Check back here on 13newsnow.com, and tune in to 13News Now at 11 for the latest on this developing story.

