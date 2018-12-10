CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — WARNING: The Facebook link in this story is to a video that features violence and graphic language.

Police said they were investigating an attack that took place outside a company off Pughsville Road on Thursday. It was an attack that at least one person recorded. The video was shared by a number of people on Facebook, including on a page called Port Monster.

Detective Dorienne Boykin with the Chesapeake Police Department said officers were at the business in the 3000 block Bromay Street around 2:10 p.m. A woman said two people she knew -- a man and a woman -- beat her up. Police said the two people also attacked a man who tried to help the woman. She refused medical assistance.

The Facebook video shows her motionless on the ground along with the woman accused of attacking her. The man whom police say was part of the attack can be seen punching the person who tried to help the victim. He also can be seen stomping on him once that person dropped to the ground and stomping on the woman.

The company, DAMCO, says on its website that it is "one of the world’s leading providers of freight forwarding and supply chain management services."

Someone who said he was the brother of the woman who was beaten contacted 13News Now. He said although the woman refused treatment at the time of the attack, she later went to the hospital. He said the two people responsible for the attack were workers who had been fired and that they returned to the company, targeting his sister.

13News Now reached out to DAMCO for a comment about what happened but has not heard back from the company.

Boykin said police were continuing to look into the matter. No charges had been filed as of late Friday afternoon.

