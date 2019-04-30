CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three adults and a child were displaced after a fire damaged their home on Tuesday.

Firefighters from Chesapeake and Norfolk were sent to the 300 block of Butrico Road around 8:35 a.m. Crews arrived 5 minutes later and found flames coming from a one-story, single-family home.

Once firefighters were able to get into the home, they found an active fire in the kitchen. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control just before 9 a.m.

No one was injured and the displaced occupants are making their own lodging arrangements.