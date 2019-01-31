CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a mobile home in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1400 block of Deep Creek Boulevard at around 2:18 p.m. after police officers on patrol noticed smoke in the area. Arriving crews found a single-wide mobile home on fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, and the fire was brought under control by 2:39.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but a family dog was inside and did not survive.

The Red Cross is assisting four residents who were displaced.