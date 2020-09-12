Family of 5 displaced after fire breaks out at their home in Great Bridge section of Chesapeake

Fire crews are investigating a fire that broke out at a house at 1300 Wilrose Trace in Chesapeake, VA.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One family was forced to leave their home in Chesapeake after it caught flames Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake firefighters were called around 7:54 a.m. to a house fire that broke out at the 1300 block of Wilrose Trace, in the Great Bridge area.

When fire crews arrived, they said the Chesapeake Engine 5 saw smoke and flames on the second floor of the house.

There were five adults living in the home and they evacuated from the house before the fire crew arrived.

Firefighters said the fire was reported under control at 8:31 a.m. and out at 8:46 a.m.

The Red Cross was not needed on the scene, and no injuries were reported.