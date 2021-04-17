Family of four displaced, following house fire in Greenbrier part of Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters said they found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home in the 1000 block of White Oak Court South. There were no reported injuries.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A house caught on fire in the Greenbrier Parkway area Saturday morning and four residents had to evacuate.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it got a call Saturday, April 17 around 10:48 a.m. about a house fire that occurred in the 1000 block of White Oak Court South.

According to fire officials, an individual who was driving by saw the smoke and immediately helped with getting the family out of the burning home.

Firehouse 14 units got to the scene within three minutes and found heavy smoke and flames coming from inside the two-story house.

Firefighters used multiple hose lines to put out the fire. They had it under control by 11:32 a.m.

The Red Cross was also at the scene helping to relocate the family.