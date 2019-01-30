VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of Jiansheng Chen is suing the person charged with murdering him.

On January 25, Wenren Chen and Ziu Yu Zheng, represented by John Fletcher, filed a civil lawsuit in Virginia Beach Circuit Court against Johnathan Cromwell as well as Citywide Protection Services and River Walk Community Association.

The family is suing for $5 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages.

Cromwell, who worked for Citywide Protection Services and patrolled the River Walk in Chesapeake, faces a first-degree murder charge in Chen's death.

In January 2017, Chen was playing "Pokemon Go" while he was parked in River Walk. Cromwell confronted Chen. During the encounter, Cromwell shot and killed him.

All along, Cromwell's attorneys have claimed he acted in self-defense. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 19.