Family of slain Chesapeake woman wants her story to help others

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Relatives of Sammi Jo Burkhart often find themselves reminiscing about her infectious personality.

“She had the cutest laugh,” said her cousin, Erika Solomon. “She was the life of the party.”

“She cared about people, you know?” said relative Dawn Bazinet.

Burkhart, 37 of Chesapeake, brought life to those around her. However, her own life was taken too soon.

On February 3, Chesapeake Police found Burkhart shot in the 1600 block of Chesapeake Ave. She later died at the hospital.

On Friday, authorities captured Mark O’Leary in Norfolk after a two-day search. His charges include armed burglary, abduction, first-degree murder, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Burkhart’s family say she dated O’Leary for some time but had recently broken it off. According to cousin Brea Hawk, the relationship was tumultuous.

“There were signs right away,” she said.

Meanwhile, family members claim O’Leary has a known history of domestic violence and believe something could have been done to prevent this tragedy.

On February 8, O’Leary will appear in two separate courts: Chesapeake and Norfolk.

The latter appearance stems from an incident on January 27 in Norfolk. His charges include entering into a dwelling with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony with a deadly weapon, abduction by force, felony use of a firearm, and assault against a family member.

“I just hope that throughout all of this we can have her legacy be something to do with legislation that keeps this from happening again,” said Hawk.

Burkhart’s family says they want justice, and they want to make sure others do not suffer the pain of losing a loved one.