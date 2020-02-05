Family of three displaced after fire damages home in Chesapeake

The fire occurred in the 4500 block of Peach Road. That's in the Bowers Hill section of the city.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A house fire early Saturday morning displaced two adults and one child in Chesapeake.

The fire occurred sometime after 5:58 a.m. in the 4500 block of Peach Road. That's in the Bowers Hill section of the city.

Chesapeake fire crews found smoke coming from the rear of a two-story home.

Crews located the fire inside the rear of the house. The fire was quickly brought under control, officials said.

The house sustained minor fire damage. The home's electrical panel must be repaired before the anyone can reside in the house, fire officials said.