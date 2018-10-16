CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — The family of the people who lost their home to an explosion in Chesapeake has set up a trust fund with TowneBank for the survivor.

The trust is called "Blessings for Don" and money can be donated at any branch or by mailing a check to TowneBank P.O. Box 2818 Norfolk, VA 23501.

Lawrence Pharmacy at 1156 George Washington Hwy N. in Chesapeake and Dewald's Diner at 3199 Bainbridge Blvd. Have set up collection jars for Don.

One of two people who were inside a home at the time of a suspected natural gas explosion has died, the Chesapeake Fire Department said Tuesday.

A man and woman were critically injured following the explosion Sunday evening in the 2500 block of Lofurno Road, in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake. The resulting fire was so intense that it ignited trees in the yard and damaged neighboring houses.

Neighbors were able to pull the couple from the burning home and both were hospitalized. The fire department said one of the victims passed away Monday night at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Additionally, two firefighters and five other people were injured in the explosion and fire.

“We have determined that it is natural gas related,” said Lt. Anthony Barakat with the Chesapeake Fire Department. “Where specifically and how specifically is something we’re continuing to investigate here.”

Next-door neighbor Joseph Gandia said the explosion sounded like a bomb. Gandia said the explosion caused his own home catch on fire, so he got his family out and joined other people nearby to his neighbor’s home.

"I couldn’t watch her die and [be] buried under that stuff. She sits in her recliner all day, and everything was on top of her, and I had to pull like, this big piece of roof out of the way, which was on fire. We finally got in there, and I was able to start moving rubble off of her," said Joseph.

After pulling the woman out, Joseph said he went back to get her husband from the flames.

"The fire was so intense like there was like really nothing you could do to try and get to the back. I love them. I can’t believe what I saw today, my whole house caught on fire, their house blew up... it was a lot to swallow," said Joseph.

The Gandia family house is now uninhabitable, and the Red Cross has given them a place to stay, temporarily. They are collecting donations via GoFundMe and Facebook.

A fundraiser on Facebook has also been started for the couple whose home exploded.

On Tuesday, a singed piece of paper blew into the Gandia’s yard from his neighbor Faith’s home, that spoke about faith. Gandia believes the paper is a sign because the neighbor who passed away in the explosion was named Faith.

“Sure enough it has Ms. Faye’s name, her real name is Faith, and I don’t know that’s just the message kind of relates to what we’re going through, the passage, and the one word that stands out on that piece of paper is Faith,” said Joseph.

Gandia believes the paper is a message from Faith.

“Maybe this is Ms. Faith telling us she’s going to be okay, and that she’s with God now, and God’s going to take care of her,” said Joseph.

As for now, the Gandia family is just trying to rebuild.

“It’s going to take us a while to get us back on our feet, even the smallest donation. It doesn’t have to be monetary, I’ve got a whole car full of little bags of things for my kids to eat, and that goes just as much as a dollar for me,” said Joseph.

