CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a deadly shooting that took place early Wednesday morning.

Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were called to a parking lot of a Days Inn in the 1400 block of George Washington Highway North. Officers on the scene found a man who told them he had been sitting in his car in the parking lot when another man approached him. A brief confrontation followed, and the man in the car pulled out a gun, shooting and killing the other man.

Police say the man remained on scene while officers arrived and is being cooperative with the investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

