Almost 3 weeks after Chesapeake Walmart shooting, here's where we stand

In the aftermath of the shooting that left seven dead, including the gunman, there have been a lot of moving parts. Chesapeake is still picking up the pieces.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's been almost three weeks since a Walmart employee shot and killed six of his co-workers before turning the gun on himself.

In the aftermath of the violence, there have been a lot of moving parts.

Families and friends are still burying their loved ones and survivors are still reliving the nightmare.

As Chesapeake tries to pick up the pieces and Walmart decides what’s next for the store that holds a horrific memory for many, let’s look at where we stand almost three weeks later.

The FBI Norfolk office has asked people to fill out this questionnaire if they left something behind in the store while fleeing the gunman.

They’re asking people to give as much detail as possible by Feb. 7.

The questionnaire should also connect victims to the FBI's resources including special funding to provide emergency assistance, crime victim compensation and counseling.

Walmart has emptied out the store on Sam's Circle. They’re donating everything salvageable, including food to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and household items to Habitat for Humanity of South Hampton Roads.

At the same time, Walmart is also facing two $50 million lawsuits from workers who say they warned management about the shooter’s alarming behavior prior to the shooting. (Read about those here and here.)

Despite their complaints, the gunman remained employed.

A Walmart spokesperson also said while the store remains closed for now, they are planning to remodel. They're looking for employee input on what they want to see happen inside the store.

The memorial that has grown bigger and bigger in the last two and a half weeks has been moved. It now sits directly in front of the store.

That same Walmart spokesperson told 13News Now they would maintain it as long as they can.

The Redeemed Church of God is holding a public memorial on Dec. 10 at noon.