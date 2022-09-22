Fire at apartment complex in Chesapeake displaces multiple people

Now, there are six adults and a child who were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department was on the scene of an apartment complex fire Thursday morning that left multiple people displaced.

According to a news release, emergency responders got a call shortly before 6 a.m. to respond to the Crosswinds Apartments. The call came from a resident who said there was smoke coming from an apartment downstairs.

That's on Weber Avenue in the Indian River section of Chesapeake.

When firefighters got there, they found fire behind a wall in one of the downstairs units.

Two of the apartment have significant damage in their kitchens due to the fire, and two of the upstairs units now don't have utilities as a result.

Everyone was able to leave safely, and no one was hurt.

Now, there are six adults and a child who were displaced and are being helped by the Red Cross.