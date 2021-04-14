Fire breaks out at recycling plant near Campostella Rd area of Chesapeake

Chesapeake firefighters responded to a fire that occurred at TFC Recycling on 1958 Diamond Hill Road. Heavy smoke was found coming from a warehouse.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A warehouse that handles recycled materials for the Tidewater area, was forced to close operations Wednesday afternoon after it caught on fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said it received a call on Wednesday, April 14, around 1:04 p.m. about a fire that broke out at TFC Recycling on 1958 Diamond Hill Road. This is located in the Portlock section.

Firefighters were at the scene within six minutes of being dispatched. They said when they arrived, there was heavy smoke coming out of the warehouse.

Crews extended hose lines into an area where a group of containers and conveyors sort the recycled supplies.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 2:12 p.m.

It is still an active scene at this time as units are making sure the fire is completely out. Officials said there were no injuries reported from this incident.