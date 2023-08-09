Fire in Chesapeake displaces person and their two cats and dog

Firefighters received a report of a fire near 2400 Herring Ditch Road next to George Washington Highway at about 4:40 a.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person, their dog and two cats are out of home due to a house fire in Chesapeake.

Firefighters received a report of a fire near 2400 Herring Ditch Road next to George Washington Highway at about 4:40 a.m. When crews arrived a few minutes later they saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the structure, says the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Crews used multiple hose lines to begin attacking the fire. The scene was marked as under control just after 6:00 a.m.

One adult, a dog and two cats have been displaced. The person is handling their own housing needs.

There were no injuries reported.