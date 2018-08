CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — A garage fire was brought under control by crews Monday, according to a Chesapeake Fire Department tweet.

The structure fire inside the home's garage — in the 2000 block of Pine Forest Lane — was under control around 5:02 p.m., the tweet said.

Structure Fire in large detached garage | 2000 blk of Pine Forest Ln | Fire under control at 1702 pic.twitter.com/SYFHWF0Tez — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) August 6, 2018

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC