Fire damages grain dryer at Perdue Farms in Chesapeake, no one hurt

Smoke and flames were seen from a large tower designed to dry soybeans before they are shipped, the Chesapeake Fire Department said.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire damaged a grain dryer at Perdue Farms, located in the South Norfolk part of Chesapeake, on Tuesday morning. No one was hurt.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said firefighters responded around 7:45 a.m. after an employee with Perdue Farms reported the fire.

At the facility, firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a large tower designed to dry soybeans before they are shipped.

To extinguish the fire, firefighters brought out hose lines that used a system of standpipes that provide water on elevated floors. The dryer was also emptied of grains to make sure the fire would be fully extinguished.

The fire was deemed under control around 8:30 a.m. The Chesapeake Fire Department hasn't determined what caused it.

Perdue Farms is expected to resume normal operations Tuesday, according to the fire department.