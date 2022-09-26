Flames engulf Chesapeake warehouse

The department hasn't said if anybody was hurt in the fire, but a spokesperson with the department said it was under control just before 8 p.m.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Flames engulfed a warehouse in Chesapeake Monday evening.

According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., a commercial building in the 4300 of Bainbridge Boulevard caught on fire.

The department tweeted photos of the fire, showing heavy flames coming from the building.

Working incident- Commercial structure fire-4300 Bainbridge Blvd-BC1 in command pic.twitter.com/15TR2MFz1m — Chesapeake Fire Dept (@ChesapeakeFire) September 26, 2022

The department hasn't said if anybody was hurt in the fire, but a spokesperson with the department said it was under control just before 8 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.