Flames engulf Chesapeake warehouse

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Flames engulfed a warehouse in Chesapeake Monday evening.
According to the Chesapeake Fire Dept., a commercial building in the 4300 of Bainbridge Boulevard caught on fire.
The department tweeted photos of the fire, showing heavy flames coming from the building.
The department hasn't said if anybody was hurt in the fire, but a spokesperson with the department said it was under control just before 8 p.m.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
This is still an ongoing investigation. We'll update you with more information as it becomes available.