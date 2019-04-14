CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A fire displaced one person Sunday afternoon in Chesapeake.

The fire was called in around 2:46 p.m. in the 4000 block of Surf Avenue after neighbors reported seeing smoke coming from the back of a home, Assistant Fire Marshal Capt. Steve Bradley said.

Chesapeake fire crews arrived and found smoke coming from the attic. Mutual aid was provided by fire companies from Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

The fire was under control around 3:18 p.m.

The resident wasn't home at the time of the fire. The dog had minor injuries.

The cause is under investigation.

